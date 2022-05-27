Man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 minors he met on Snapchat

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Earlier this month the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Voices for Children, a child advocacy organization, saying a 15-year-old had given a statement saying they and a friend were sexually assaulted by a man they met through Snapchat.

23-year-old Bailey Michael Beckers now sits in jail on a $470,000 bond after being arrested last week.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Beckers would find his victims on the mobile app Snapchat and groom them. Around April 14, Beckers met up with the two female victims and brought them to his house. He then gave them alcohol and marijuana, waiting until they were inebriated, and then sexually assaulted them. Beckers videotaped the act.

Shortly after the first two victims came forward, a third victim was discovered, between the ages of three and 10-years-old.

Sheriff Swanson credits G.H.O.S.T. as one of the main reasons Beckers is now in custody. Swanson still believes there may be more victims of Beckers out there.

If you are a victim, or know someone who was, call 810-257-3422.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.