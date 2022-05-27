Michigan sheriff: Whenever there is a threat, you do not wait

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants residents in Genesee County to know his office is being proactive to threats of violence in schools and other locations.

“Our own procedures here in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is whenever there is a threat, you do not wait. When there’s an active threat, an active shooter, there’s not even a wait for a backup,” Swanson said.

During his weekly press conference, Swanson gave examples of threats reported to his office.

“A 9-year-old female student stated that she was being bullied and she’s gonna bring a weapon to school, 9-years-old,” Swanson said.

He stressed police cannot prevent threats and potential acts of violence on their own.

“I want people to realize that this is an us issue. This has to be something that all of us together, meaning when you’re taking your kids to school, you as a parent or as a guardian or brother or sister are looking in the parking lot for possible threats. You’re also watching social media of those that are in the school that have those coming forward. That’s incredibly brave,” Swanson said.

Swanson said while there are protocols and procedures in place, he is reviewing them to see how to make them better.

“Every sheriff and chief, if they’re worth their salt, they’re going to review their policies and figure out how to become better,” Swanson said.

Swanson said since January, his office has responded to 56 threats of violence at schools, and the threats keep coming.

