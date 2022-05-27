Police arrest St. Louis man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, knife

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Police in Gratiot County arrested 59-year-old Michael Wittig after police say he threatened a woman with a gun and knife on Thursday.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person with a gun on E. McGregor Rd. in Bethany Township. Police say the caller said Wittig threatened a woman inside the residence with the gun and a knife.

The woman and another man then fled the home.

When officers arrived, they tried to negotiate with Wittig to have him come out, but he refused.

Officers then called Michigan State Police for help. When they arrived, they approached the home and gave several commands for Wittig to come out and he eventually agreed. Police took Wittig into custody without incident.

Wittig now faces nine felonies, including five counts of felonious assault, three firearms charges, and one count of strangulation. His bond was set at $500,000 cash or surety.

