Advertisement

Police chief on gas thefts: “I’ve never seen anything like this”

Thieves Targeting Gas Tanks
By James Felton and Jake Vigna
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WNEM) - As gas prices climb, some have given up on paying for it and are stealing it instead.

On Monday, Sebewaing County Park manager Jason Pierce was trying to figure out why gas from his Huron County work vehicle leaked out. That’s when someone noticed there was a hole drilled into his gas tank.

Authorities believe someone punctured the fuel tank and got away with the gas inside.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Pierce said. “I’ve never heard of that.”

He isn’t alone. Sebewaing Police Chief Steven Repkie tells TV5 a similar incident happened overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at Moore Shoreline Chevrolet Buick.

“It’s very quick, especially with the newer vehicles,” said Repkie. “They have plastic gas tanks, it doesn’t take much to get through them.”

Repkie tells TV5 no arrests have been made yet and his department is actively investigating leads.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

As the weather continues to warm up, residents and kids are going to their local pools and...
First responders urge families to stay cautious while out on the water
As gas prices climb, some have given up on paying for it and are stealing it instead, straight...
Thieves Targeting Gas Tanks
Michael Wittig
Police arrest St. Louis man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, knife
As the weather continues to warm up, residents and kids are going to their local pools and...
Water Safety