Sheriff: Man arrested after bringing toy gun to Genesee Co. Jail

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of bringing a toy gun to the Genesee County Jail and pointing it at people earlier this month was arrested by police.

On May 1 shortly after 2 p.m., the 24-year-old male suspect walked into the jail lobby brandishing a gun and pointed it at people in the lobby, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The suspect is also seen in surveillance video acting as though he is shooting the gun outside.

Two officers from the jail and another police officer responded to the incident. The suspect was isolated and arrested at the corner of 5th and Saginaw Street, Swanson said.

Authorities later learned the suspect had a cap gun.

Swanson commended the two jail officers for their response as they did not have protective vests or guns, and did not know the suspect had a toy while responding to the incident.

