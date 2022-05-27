Advertisement

Thousands without power in Saginaw Co.

Nearly 6,500 Consumers Energy customers lost power in Saginaw County Friday.
Nearly 6,500 Consumers Energy customers lost power in Saginaw County Friday.(Consumers Energy)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Nearly 6,500 Consumers Energy customers in Saginaw County lost power Friday morning.

The outage was reported at 10:51 a.m. Consumers Energy estimates the time of restoration is 5 p.m.

The cause of the power outage has not been determined.

For information regarding outages in your area, visit the outage map at consumersenergy.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lameka Shirlena Sanders
Flint police searching for missing teen last seen in September
Spruce is playful and looking for his forever home!
Pet of the Day: Meet Spruce!
Here are the top stories we are following for Friday morning, May 27.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, May 27
If you can picture cars playing soccer, that’s the video game Rocket League.
Gaming 101: A look at Northwood’s esports program