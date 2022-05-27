Thousands without power in Saginaw Co.
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Nearly 6,500 Consumers Energy customers in Saginaw County lost power Friday morning.
The outage was reported at 10:51 a.m. Consumers Energy estimates the time of restoration is 5 p.m.
The cause of the power outage has not been determined.
