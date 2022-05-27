Thousands without power in Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Nearly 6,500 Consumers Energy customers in Saginaw County lost power Friday morning.

The outage was reported at 10:51 a.m. Consumers Energy estimates the time of restoration is 5 p.m.

The cause of the power outage has not been determined.

For information regarding outages in your area, visit the outage map at consumersenergy.com.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.