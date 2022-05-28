16th annual Dog Bowl returns to Frankenmuth

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The world’s largest Olympic-style festival for dogs is returning to mid-Michigan’s Little Bavaria.

The 16th annual Frankenmuth Dog Bowl includes hundreds of dogs competing in events like dock-dogs, disc dogs, sheep herding, a pet parade and more.

“Our events team has worked very hard to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our guests, whether they are humans or canines,” said Michael Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn. “We are looking forward to a doggone fun weekend and the return of Bavarian Inn’s signature Memorial Day weekend festivities.”

Part of the festival is balloons over Bavarian Inn, featuring 25 hot air balloons that will take to the skies throughout the weekend.

“Frankenmuth is all about festivals and events, this is one of the larger ones that kicks off our summer tourist season,” Zehnder said. “We’re open, we’re ready, please join us in Frankenmuth this summer and fall.”

The festival is free. Your pooch is welcome but must be on a leash.

The 2022 Frankenmuth Dog Bowl concludes Sunday night at 9:45 p.m. with a firework show sponsored by Pepsi.

