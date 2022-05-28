Family, friends remember fallen soldier, dedicate bridge in his memory

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Family and friends gathered to honor a local fallen soldier by dedicated a bridge in his honor.

Sergeant Kristopher Gould was killed in Afghanistan 11 year ago. He served in the army as a driver.

The family said they selected the bridge because it is located right across from their property, and a way to remember their son every day.

Kristopher’s family said he was an adventurer.

“He liked to go fast and do silly things and he was always doing something silly. He liked to live on the edge all the time,” Jim Gould, Kristopher’s father said.

The Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge is located on M-13 over Cheboyganing Creek.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.