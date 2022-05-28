Advertisement

Family, friends remember fallen soldier, dedicate bridge in his memory

Family and friends gathered to honor a local fallen soldier by dedicated a bridge in his honor.
Family and friends gathered to honor a local fallen soldier by dedicated a bridge in his honor.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sergeant Kristopher Gould was killed in Afghanistan 11 year ago. He served in the army as a driver.

Sergeant Kristopher Gould was killed in Afghanistan 11 year ago. He served in the army as a driver.

The family said they selected the bridge because it is located right across from their property, and a way to remember their son every day.

Kristopher’s family said he was an adventurer.

“He liked to go fast and do silly things and he was always doing something silly. He liked to live on the edge all the time,” Jim Gould, Kristopher’s father said.

The Sergeant Kristopher J. Gould Memorial Bridge is located on M-13 over Cheboyganing Creek.

