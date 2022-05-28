Gorgeous holiday weekend weather, stray sprinkle possible Saturday evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The rainy stretch of weather ended just in time for the holiday weekend, great news if you have any outdoor plans or trips! Through the entire holiday weekend, there’s only one rain chance for the TV5 viewing area. That comes in this evening, but those who see any rain should only expect a few sprinkles. The bigger story is the heat and humidity that builds in Sunday through Tuesday.

Today

The weekend is off to a quiet start with mostly sunny to clear skies around the area. Temperatures are refreshing out the door and visibilities are in great shape if you’re hitting the road early this morning. Travel conditions north on I-75 and west on US-10 are in good shape, too, with travel moving at normal freeway speeds. The mostly sunny skies stick around for the majority of the day. This afternoon, heating from the sun may be able to allow some fair weather cumulus clouds to pop up, but expect conditions to remain bright overall. Highs will reach up to around 72 degrees with a north wind shifting south at 5 to 10 mph. The shoreline will remain cooler with the open waters of Lake Huron remaining in the 50s.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

Near sundown, a few of the aforementioned sprinkles will try to work their way in from the west. These showers are going to be remnants from a collapsing complex of thunderstorms in Wisconsin, so they’ll already be in the process of fizzling out by the time they get here. There’s no need to cancel any outdoor plans this evening, and if you do see some raindrops, expect it to be very short-lived (less than 30 minutes).

A few sprinkles may be able to work their way in from the west this evening. (WNEM)

Tonight’s wind sustains from the south southeast with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Lows will land near 58, conditions will be very pleasant for any outdoor dinner or campfire!

Remainder of Holiday Weekend

Skies will make a return to mostly sunny conditions after a partly cloudy start. Temperatures will warm even more than Sunday with a southerly wind helping all day. Expect readings to reach up to around 82 degrees. The southerly wind will sustain from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The humidity will also begin to take a notable increase through the day with dew points beginning to reach to around 60 degrees.

Memorial Day itself will be even warmer with a high of 89 degrees. Dew points will also increase just slightly more, too, closer to 65 degrees. While not feeling oppressively muggy, it will certainly feel sticky outside. The weather will cooperate for any outdoor memorial services you may have planned with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will also be hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies. With the heat and the humidity over the next few days, be sure to stay safe and take the proper precautions to avoid dehydration and heat stroke. Most important of all safety tips is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water!

Remember to stay hydrated and safe this holiday weekend! (WNEM)

Rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday and Thursday, give it a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

