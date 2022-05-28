Sheriff: Big Rapids man dead following motorcycle, truck crash

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local sheriff said a 45-year-old Big Rapids man has died after a crash in Isabella County on Drew and Old State Roads on Friday.

Sheriff Michael Main said deputies were dispatched at 11:05 a.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided. When they arrived, first responders said the driver of the motorcycle, Kelly Boskovich, was in cardiac arrest. Boskovich was later pronounced dead.

Deputies learned that Boskovich was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when the truck pulled away from a stop sign. The motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the truck.

The sheriff said while the incident was being investigated, deputies discovered that the 58-year-old truck driver, Kevin Sellers, was intoxicated. Sellers was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol causing death.

