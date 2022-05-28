Advertisement

Sheriff: Big Rapids man dead following motorcycle, truck crash

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A local sheriff said a 45-year-old Big Rapids man has died after a crash in Isabella County on Drew and Old State Roads on Friday.

Sheriff Michael Main said deputies were dispatched at 11:05 a.m. after receiving reports of a pickup truck and a motorcycle collided. When they arrived, first responders said the driver of the motorcycle, Kelly Boskovich, was in cardiac arrest. Boskovich was later pronounced dead.

Deputies learned that Boskovich was traveling eastbound on Drew Road when the truck pulled away from a stop sign. The motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the truck.

The sheriff said while the incident was being investigated, deputies discovered that the 58-year-old truck driver, Kevin Sellers, was intoxicated. Sellers was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol causing death.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Family and friends gathered to honor a local fallen soldier by dedicated a bridge in his honor.
Family, friends remember fallen soldier, dedicate bridge in his memory
The world's largest Olympic-style festival for dogs is returning to mid-Michigan’s Little...
16th annual Dog Bowl returns to Frankenmuth
The Humane Society of Midland County continues to encourage residents to adopt a furry friend,...
Humane Society asking for help to pay bills, help injured puppy
New controversy surrounds who is responsible for police waiting outside a Uvalde, Texas...
Michigan sheriff recalls response to Oxford following deadly Texas shooting