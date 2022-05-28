Sprinkle possible Saturday evening, big warm up towards Memorial Day

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Beautiful weather has resided around Mid-Michigan so far on this Saturday. It’s been a great day to get any outdoor chores done, or just enjoy the sunshine! As we work into the evening, a few sprinkles are possible, but dry conditions will be the overall theme. Temperatures will be very comfortable heading into tonight. An even larger warm up is in store as we head into the next few days of the holiday weekend, along with increasing humidity.

Tonight

A few showers are already trying to work their way into a few of our northwestern counties. Checking ground reports and airport readings in those locations is showing dry weather at the surface still, these elevated showers are largely just creating more cloud cover. This is where the chance for a sprinkle comes from. Locations such as Mount Pleasant, Clare, Houghton Lake, West Branch, and Gladwin stand the best chance to see a few raindrops. Even if you do, they’ll be quite short-lived and will be light, so no need to cancel any outdoor plans you have!

Lows land around 58 tonight, cooler north, with partly cloudy skies for the majority of the area. The wind will be light at 5 to 10 mph out of the south southeast.

Sunday

After a partly cloudy start, skies will make a return to mostly sunny conditions. Temperatures will warm even more than Saturday with a southerly wind helping all day. Expect readings to reach up to around 82 degrees. The southerly wind will sustain from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The humidity will also begin to take a notable increase through the day with dew points beginning to reach to around 60 degrees.

Memorial Day

Memorial Day itself will be even warmer with a high of 88 degrees. Dew points will also increase just slightly more, too, closer to 65 degrees. While not feeling oppressively muggy, it will certainly feel sticky outside. The weather will cooperate for any outdoor memorial services you may have planned with mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will also be hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees and increasing clouds. The day will begin with mostly sunny skies, but an approaching cold front will start to bring more clouds in. The timing of this cold front has been speeding up, it’s now looking like it’ll arrive Tuesday night. Rain and thunderstorms will be associated with the front as it moves through. If the front comes in even earlier during the afternoon on Tuesday, some storms could be strong to severe as they’ll be able to take advantage of the heating of the day. Stay tuned for updates to the storm chances during this timeframe.

With the heat and the humidity over the next few days, be sure to stay safe and take the proper precautions to avoid dehydration and heat stroke. Most important of all safety tips is to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water!

