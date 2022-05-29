2 survive emergency landing in Gratiot County

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Two Grand Blanc residents survived an emergency plane landing Saturday morning in Gratiot County.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said Kalamazoo Air Traffic Control told them to be on the lookout for a small airplane experiencing mechanical issues.

The issues were reported while the plane was flying near Merrill, and it was trying to get to the Gratiot Community Airport to land.

Gratiot County Central Dispatch was able to talk to the pilot, who made an emergency landing in a farm field.

The man and woman on the plane were uninjured and the plane wasn’t damaged.

The FAA said the plane may have an issue with its fuel pump.

