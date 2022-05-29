Heating up for Memorial Day, next rain chance Tuesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Outside of a few spotty showers on Saturday evening, it’s been a very pleasant Memorial Day Weekend up to this point!

For Sunday evening and Memorial Day, more of the same can be expected with plenty of sun and dry conditions. The change will come in the temperature department, with a bigger warm up expected into the start of next week and a bit more humidity as well.

This Evening & Overnight

Similar to Saturday evening, a few clouds will drift to the east tonight and skies here and there may become mostly cloudy at times through the night. However, while the chance isn’t zero, our chances for any spotty showers appears to be lower than Saturday evening. Radar trends show much of the rain already falling apart before it even makes it into West Michigan, let alone our area.

Temperatures will remain mild into Memorial Day morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s early this evening and we shouldn’t fall too far tonight with some clouds passing by and our southerly wind remaining around 5 to 15 miles per hour overnight. Expect lows to settle in the 60s tonight, with low humidity. A great night for open windows!

Memorial Day

Any clouds from overnight should diminish pretty quickly on Monday morning and we’ll expect sun from start to finish on Memorial Day. This provides a great day for any services or parades that might be ongoing around the TV5 viewing area. You may just want to make sure you’re staying hydrated.

Temperatures will peak near 90 on Monday afternoon. (WNEM)

High temperatures will jump into the middle and upper 80s away from the lakeshore tomorrow on the heels of a southwesterly wind blowing around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Some 70s will be possible as you get closer to the water.

Dry weather is expected right through Monday evening, so we should have a good travel day around the area for anyone heading home or returning home. Lows will stay mild in the 60s again on Monday night.

Next Rain Chance Tuesday

Although rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday, you should know that chance won’t arrive until the evening hours at the earliest, and many areas may be waiting until after sunset (9:09 PM).

We'll see temperatures rise near 90 once again on Tuesday. (WNEM)

Ahead of the showers and the cold front, highs will make a run at 90 degrees for the afternoon, with a bit more humidity. Although the humidity goes up, we should avoid conditions becoming completely miserable. Heat index values shouldn’t rise too much higher than actual temperatures.

Our next chance at showers and thunderstorms comes in on Tuesday evening. (WNEM)

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder can be expected late evening and overnight, before ending Wednesday morning. Our severe weather threat remains low at this time with the late day arrival. However, we’ll keep an eye on trends as we get closer to Tuesday.

