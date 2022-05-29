Prosecutor: No charges filed after alleged school threat

FARWELL, Mich. (WNEM) - No charges will be filed after a review of the investigation into an alleged threat at Farwell High School according to the Clare County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two students were involved, but charges were only filed against one.

On May 26, both students were looking for books. One student picked up one called “The Shooters” by Leon Claire Metz, which is a book about rare historical and true stories of notorious gunmen. The first student picked up the book and show it to the other, allegedly saying “Look, its Texas.”

An employee who was present told the students the joke was not funny, and the students laughed.

Michelle Ambrozaitis, the prosecutor attorney said while the comments were in bad taste, they did not rise to the level of a threat. In order to be charged, a person has to “verbally, through the use of an electric device or system through other means intentionally threaten to use a firearm or explosive or other dangerous weapon to commit an act of violence against any students, school employees on school grounds or school property.”

The charge would be a misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

The threat to commit violence is elevated to a felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years or a $20,000 fine if the person has specific intent to carry out the threat or had undertaken an act to carry out the threat.

“No threat to harm anyone was made, nor were any weapons displayed,” Ambrozaitis said. “The statements by the students, and more specifically Student #1, were certainly ill-advised and insensitive, but that is most appropriately addressed by their parents and school officials.”

