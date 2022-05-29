U.S. Coast Guard warns of hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the public to be aware of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around Lake Michigan. The Coast Guard said the public should be aware of 25 knot winds, two-to-eight-foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.