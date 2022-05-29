Warming up even more for the rest of the holiday weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few showers were able to work their way into the area yesterday evening, though many dodged wet weather in its entirety. Completely dry weather holds for the rest of the holiday weekend, but the big story now is the warm-up. Summer-like heat will make it’s way into the area through the next few days.

Today

Conditions are off to a comfortable start with temperatures between 55 and 60 degrees. Skies are going between partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Through the day, mostly sunny skies will reside with only some high clouds moving in near dinnertime. Highs will receive a boost over an already mild Saturday with a southerly wind in place, expect to reach up to around 81 or 82 degrees. The shoreline will be cooler again, but also warmer than Saturday. Today’s wind will also pick up in speed with the heating of the day, expect speeds between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph during the afternoon.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will head back towards partly cloudy coverage tonight, but the area still stays dry. Lows will be even milder than last night settling down near 64 to 65 degrees. The southerly wind will still remain enthusiastic with a speed of 10 to 20 mph overnight.

Memorial Day

Temperatures will even out-do Sunday for Memorial Day itself. Expect highs to reach up to around 88 by the afternoon with a southwesterly wind from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. If you have any outdoor memorial services planned, the weather will surely cooperate. Be sure to stay hydrated and take some time in the shade with the heat and humidity! Speaking of humidity, dew points will make their way into the 60s Monday and stay there into Tuesday, too. Highs on Tuesday will reach up to 90 degrees.

High temperatures will be even warmer than Sunday. Heat index values will be just over 90 when factoring the humidity. (WNEM)

Tuesday/Wednesday Cold Front & Rain

The ridge of high pressure bringing all of this heat will begin to erode heading into the middle of the week. That erosion will create a cold front which is on track to swing through the Great Lakes Tuesday overnight. The ETA of the cold front has been speeding up over the last few days, so if it moves farther into the daytime on Tuesday, it will be able to take advantage of the heat and humidity. That could create some strong to severe thunderstorms. Although it is a possibility, the current timing of the cold front largely avoids that threat. Stay tuned for updates on this forecast time period!

The timing of this cold front will affect how strong the t-storms will get. (WNEM)

The second half of the week sees temperatures returning to normal for this time of year, give it a check in the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.