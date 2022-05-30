Advertisement

1 dead in Iosco Co. motorcycle crash

By Chandler Pawloski
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday afternoon near Curtis Road in Iosco County, involving three motorcycles.

According to the MSP, the crash occurred when Dennis R. Federspiel, age 69, of Bay City was riding his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a group northbound on M-65. Federspiel struck two other motorcycles in the group and sustained critical injuries. He died sometime later at a hospital. There were no other serious injuries.

West Branch Post Troopers report that alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by Tawas Police Department, East Tawas Police Department, Hale Fire Department, and Iosco County EMS.

