Deadly motorcycle crash in Lapeer Co. under investigation

COLUMBIAVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - Lapeer County deputies were called to a crash late Sunday night in Columbiaville that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Deputies claim Michael Isom, 40, of Columbiaville, was riding a 2013 Harley Davidson westbound on Stanley Road, west of German Road when Isom gradually drove off the right shoulder on the north side of the roadway and entered the grassy ditch.

According to deputies, Isom traveled in the ditch for approximately 200 feet before trying to maneuver the motorcycle toward the roadway, where it then went down on its left side and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.

Isom was pronounced dead at the scene. While the crash remains under investigation, deputies say Isom was the only occupant and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Alcohol may be a contributing factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies closed Stanley Road for two hours and were assisted at the scene by Lapeer County EMS Ambulance Service, Marathon Township First Responders, Lapeer County Sheriff Office’s Traffic Crash Reconstruction Division and Lapeer County Sheriff Office’s Victim’s Service Unit.

