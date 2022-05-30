Garber Courts looking for volunteers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw’s Garber Courts opened up a month ago but now the courts are looking for volunteers to staff the space and give lessons.

“So, on Thursday nights, we typically have, I would say, four to six of the tennis courts taken, as well as six to eight of the pickleball courts and the first time I saw that, or we saw that, it was just so amazing because it’s like ‘wow.’ We only ever imagined things to happen in this way,” said Pharrington Douglass, founder and CEO of the Urban Racquet Sports Foundation.

The Urban Racquet Sports Foundation wants to be a ministry to kids, especially inner-city children.

“And then we met with the city and said, ‘it’s not being kept up, can we lease the property and maintain it for you?’ and they were all for that,” said Ken LeCureux, secretary and treasurer of the Urban Racquet Sports Foundation. “And we did the best we could over the years, cleaning it up, painting it and then finally just said, ‘come on, let’s start over.’”

LeCureux helped fundraise millions of dollars for the court’s makeover. Right now, LeCureux and Douglass are opening and closing the courts themselves. They’re looking for volunteers to staff the space and give lessons.

For avid pickleball players in the area, theses courts are a lifesaver. Fresh lines, smooth surfaces and plenty of space. Some people have been waiting years for this to open.

“It’s wonderful,” said Benjamin Nguyen, a Saginaw Township resident. “Wonderful, yeah. Lots of brand-new courts and lights and everything. It’s wonderful.”

“You know it’s just a difference in lines,” said Grace Russeau, a Saginaw Township resident. “So, this is great that we have our own court, you know our own eight courts, you know that’s great.”

The grand opening for the courts is June 10, but residents can come and play anytime it’s open.

