Genesee Co. Marine Patrol emphasizing boater safety with warmer weather

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - With the summer heat beating down on mid-Michigan, more people are getting out to the lakes to beat the heat and have some fun with safety being the number one priority.

Genesee County Marine Patrol showed TV5 how they are keeping residents safe on the water.

Beautiful weather and a day off from work means the start of boating season for Michiganders.

“I’ve got boats on Lake Fenton, on Silver, Ponemah, Lobdell. Some of them are jump boats. We have deputies and full-time officers that are assigned to those lakes, and as long as everybody has a good time, we’re going to be good,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office patrols many of the lakes throughout the county.

“There are things that people are going to do on the water, we know they’re going to drink, they’re going to have a good time, just don’t operate the boat. And certainly, if your operation is compromised, have somebody else do it,” Swanson said.

Sheriff Swanson said operating while intoxicated applies to your boat and is a misdemeanor on the water.

“And if you don’t have anybody else in the boat, you got your family there, just call somebody. Say ‘here’s where I’m at, I’m anchored.’ you’re not going to get jammed up,” Swanson said.

Always tell someone where you are going if you are heading out on the water.

“There’s so many different ones that aren’t going to cause you to feel like you’re choking out, but you got to have a life jacket there, and again, when you hit the water, and you’re not comfortable with your swimming, there’s a price to pay for that,” Swanson said.

The sheriff emphasized having life jackets for those who aren’t strong swimmers too.

“Of course, you have unforgiving boats that, when they hit, they cause massive trauma, and there’s no restraints, there’s no nothing, and of course, if you fall, you fall in the water,” Swanson said.

If you do find yourself in trouble, wave down another boat or call 911.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.