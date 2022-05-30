Man in critical condition after shooting in downtown Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers are investigating a shooting in downtown Flint that left one man in critical condition.

Police were sent to the 400 block of S. Saginaw Street at 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 29 for the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the adult-male victim who is in critical condition, according to police.

While the investigation is still ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Warren Williams at 810-237-6977. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

