One more day near 90, storms return Tuesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a great Memorial Day, a bit on the hotter side, but thankfully our humidity has stayed low. And more importantly, we’ve remained dry for any services, ceremonies, and events today.

As for tomorrow, we expect another day to be spent largely on the dry side, but a cold front to our west will bring rain and thunderstorm chances back to the area during the evening hours. Although the threat appears low at this time, there is a chance some of these storms could be strong as they move into the area.

This Evening & Overnight

As for this evening, there are no weather worries. Unlike the last few nights where there have been a few spotty showers coming in late in the evening, we do not expect that to be the case for tonight. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for most of the evening.

A warm night will follow our warm temperatures from this afternoon. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will stay in the middle 60s to around 70, thanks to an enthusiastic south southwesterly wind tonight around 5 to 15 miles per hour, occasionally gusting near 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday

Tuesday will start just like Monday, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions expected to prevail through at least the early afternoon with only an increase in clouds.

Highs ahead of a cold front coming in Tuesday night should rise well into the 80s to near 90 for one more day away from the lakeshore. Those temperatures come in with a strong southwesterly breeze around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts once again near 25 miles per hour.

We expect one more day near 90 tomorrow before cooling down the rest of the week. (WNEM)

Although a few of our models try to bring in some rain in the late afternoon, it appears our primary threat for rain would be during the late evening hours. We’ll need to keep an eye on this timeline and see if it shifts tomorrow, but for now, any early evening plans appear to be in reasonable shape for now.

Storms are expected to return ahead of a cold front late Tuesday night. There is a small chance some of these storms could be severe. (WNEM)

If that timeline manages to move up into the afternoon or early evening, we may have a better chance at strong to severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center currently has us in a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow, although the late evening arrival, if it holds, would seem to work against that level of threat and wouldn’t be ideal for any widespread severe.

As always, we’ll respect the outlook and keep an eye on things, but this seems far from a sure thing. If we do see severe weather, our main threats would be damaging winds and hail.

