Saginaw celebrates Darvin Ham becoming potential new Lakers coach

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw native is expected to be the next coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We’re very proud of Darvin, we’re very, very happy for him. This is big, this is big for the city of Saginaw.” said Saginaw High School Varsity Coach Julian Taylor, echoing the city’s praise of Darvin Ham. Ham is expected to be the new head coach of the L.A. Lakers.

“That’s America’s team. You know, growing up, we loved Magic Johnson, and Kareem, and James Worthy. You know, watching those guys late night playing, even against the Pistons,” Taylor said.

Taylor and Ham go way back, meeting at Saginaw High and becoming fast friends. Ham was still getting used to his 6′4″ and growing frame. He did not try out for the basketball team until his senior year.

“He started dunking like every time he got around the rim. And I was like ‘Whoa, we need that on this team.’” Taylor said.

He then brought that dunk to college ball.

“I was watching the NCAA tournament, and they went to breaking news, and I seen when he broke the glass, I said ‘Whoa.’ I said ‘That, that was amazing.’ I said, I was like ‘Man, he, he’s going to make it to the next level.’” Taylor said.

Make it to the next level he did, playing for the 2004 champion Detroit Pistons.

“It was his work ethic. You know, he couldn’t be denied. You know, he, he went from not making the team, to making the team and then being a division one basketball player. And then holding his own against some of the top players.” Taylor said.

To the haters, Taylor said this, “Few people trying to question, ‘Is he ready for that job?’ I know the person, where he come from, the hard work he put in. Darv, it was destined for him to be, you know, a head coach somewhere in the league. And it just so happened to be the Lakers.”

Though the Lakers haven’t officially announced Ham as head coach, Lebron James already took to Twitter, congratulating Ham on the job.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.