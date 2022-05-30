Standoff ends with suspect’s arrest following home invasion

ISABELLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect is in custody after a home invasion in Isabella County lead to a standoff with an armed suspect.

Deputies were sent to the 11000 block of N. Lakeside Trail in the Camelot Lake area on Sunday for a 30-year-old man from Midland County who approached a residence from the lake indicating he was fleeing from police and that he took methamphetamine, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies tried to apprehend the man, but he fled on foot. A K9 was sent but the man still could not be located.

On Monday, the same person approached a residence and asked the homeowner if he had a car or a gun, the sheriff’s office said. The homeowner said he did not.

The man then pushed his way into the residence and ran upstairs. The homeowner, the only person in the home at the time, then left the residence and called 911.

Authorities contained the person to the residence and started communicating with the suspect. While law enforcement was waiting for the emergency services team to arrive, the suspect found a shotgun and ammunition in the residence.

The man fired the gun out an upstairs window, the sheriff’s office said. The man eventually came out of the residence without a weapon.

When emergency service team members started to approach the unarmed man, he started to run around the front yard. A K9 was deployed to stop the man and he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported by the property owner or law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect faces multiple charges including home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and parole absconder. Additional charges may be issued in this case.

