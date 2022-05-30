Suspicious fire at downtown Saginaw building rekindles

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Sunday night blaze damaged a downtown Saginaw building causing firefighters to work through the night, with still no clear indication of what caused the fire.

“It’s basically like a campfire pit at your house. When that wind comes whipping up, the flames will spread up from underneath, even when you think the fire is out,” said Battalion Chief James Fourman.

That’s what happened on Monday as WNEM TV5 cameras took pictures of the aftermath of Sunday night’s fire in downtown Saginaw. The commercial building at the intersection of Lapeer Avenue and Weadock Avenue sustained significant damage. Late Monday morning TV5′s camera crew spotted flames inside the building and called 911. Battalion Chief James Fourman told TV5 that this is the second time he’s been out to extinguish new hot spots.

“It was a building that was built in 1858,” Fourman said. “Last night’s fire, obviously the roof and second floor collapsed onto the first floor which went into the basement. So, right now what we basically have is four brick walls with a bunch of timber in the middle of it.”

The fire is deemed suspicious. It’s the third one in this area in the last couple of weeks.

“Our Fire Marshal is on top of that. We have our relationship with the ATF and obviously the police department. So, yeah there has been a lot of suspicious fires here lately, a couple in the downtown area. I will say our Fire Prevention Bureau is definitely on top of it and we have a lot of cameras in the area and they’re doing their work.” said Fourman.

Fourman has a message for whoever is setting these fires.

“Just realize you’re putting lives at stake. They may look like just old buildings, abandoned buildings, or eyesores. But a lot of them have historical value. And you can’t put the value of one of our firefighter’s lives if something was to go wrong and they were to get injured or killed in one of these fires,” Forman said.

