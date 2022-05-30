Warm Memorial Day with dry weather, rain returns Tuesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A few nuisance showers tried to work their way through Mid-Michigan again Sunday evening and overnight, but almost everyone has still enjoyed dry weather through the majority of the holiday weekend. Dry weather holds again for today. If you have any outdoor memorials or services planned, the weather will cooperate!

Memorial Day

Conditions are mild starting off this morning between 65 and 70 degrees with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated sprinkles are trying to show up but most activity isn’t reaching the ground right now. Dry weather holds for Memorial Day with skies turning back to mostly sunny late-morning and for the rest of the day. The sun and southerly flow will allow the area to warm up even more than Sunday. Expect to reach up to around 88 degrees this afternoon with 70s on the shoreline. The heating of the day will also let the wind pick up. Expect a southwest wind from 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Memorial Day will be even warmer than Sunday. The heat index will be around 90 factoring in the humidity. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay mostly clear tonight with mild conditions. Lows will land around 67 to 68 degrees with a south southwest wind from 10 to 20 mph. With mostly clear skies, the Tau-Herculid Meteor Shower should be visible tonight!

Tuesday

Temperatures are even warmer with highs right up to around 90 degrees. The wind will pick up again with the heating of the day, speeds will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph out of the southwest. Mostly sunny skies will exist for a large portion of the day, but clouds will increase in the evening ahead of an incoming cold front.

Much of the area reaches 90 degrees. This will also be the most humid day this week with dew points up to around 65 degrees. While not overly muggy, it'll still be sticky! (WNEM)

That cold front also brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms. The current ETA of the cold front still has it passing through overnight which will greatly affect how strong any thunderstorms can get. Although there is a chance for severe weather, the probability is low and more storms should stay below the severe level. Storms will be strong, though, and bring stronger wind gusts and hail.

Stronger thunderstorms are possible, though most activity is likely to stay below the severe level. (WNEM)

Temperatures take a cooler turn behind the cold front for the rest of the week, give it a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

