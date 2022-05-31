Drivers have mixed feelings over proposed automated speed enforcement in construction zones

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A new state house bill would set up an automated speed enforcement system where crews are working on catching construction zone speeders. The pending legislature could cost drivers up to $300.

“I don’t think I like that,” said Holly resident Geraldine Tulgetske.

“I think it’s totally correct and it should be done,” said New Era resident Lisa Fleury.

Mixed emotions and some hesitation over the possibility of automated speed enforcement in construction zones.

“I think they would give you a ticket for not many miles over. I think it would be abused,” Tulgetske said.

“I think it’s a good idea because that way you get a chance to catch the people because sometimes you can’t catch everybody,” said rest stop employee Calvin Skinner.

House Bill 5750 would allow the state department of transportation and state police to use cameras to detect construction zone speeders.

The cameras would snap a photo of the violator’s license plate. Documenting the date, time, and location of the infraction.

Think of it as a red-light camera, without the red light.

“Can’t lie to the camera! Once you get caught by the camera, it is what it is, you’re caught,” Skinner said.

The bill would be limited to roadways under MDOT’s jurisdiction. Like highways and major inter county roads.

The first offense for those going 10 miles per hour over the limit, a written warning.

Second offense within three years is a $150 civil infraction. The third is $300.

“I think it will help with the element that likes to go fast through construction zones. I think they might think twice,” Fleury said.

According to the Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association in 2020, there were over 4,000 work zone crashes in Michigan that resulted in over 1,000 injuries and 14 deaths.

“I would hate to see someone get killed on the job,” Tulgetske said.

“Our highway workers are valuable, incredibly valuable, and they deserve to work in a safe environment,” Fleury said.

The house judiciary committee voted 11 to 2 on the bill. It still needs to be approved by both the full house and senate and signed by Gov. Whitmer to become law.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.