Flea market damaged during Sunday fire

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – The Bay Area Indoor Flea Market was damaged during a fire Sunday evening.

The Bangor Township Fire Department responded to the structure fire at 3787 E. Wilder Road about 6 p.m. on May 29.

When crews arrived, they reported a structure fire with smoke and flames at the entrance of the market. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, according to Bangor Township Fire Assistant Chief Jim Starkey.

The damage from the fire was contained to the flea market, Starkey said, adding the spaces on either side of the market sustained smoke damage.

No one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation.

The Bangor Township Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Bay City Department of Public Safety, the Michigan State Police, and MedStar EMS.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.