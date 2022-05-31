Gaylord woman, team reuniting lost pets after tornado

GAYLORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The EF-3 Gaylord tornado not only displaced people, but hundreds of pets.

“It was pretty scary. And then because I’ve lived in Gaylord for 50 years, you know so many people, and it was a very scary experience,” said Susan Forcier, Gaylord resident.

Forcier is a longtime Gaylord resident. When a tornado hit her area, she started chasing it. But quickly, she changed her mind.

“It started getting so bad, I said, ‘I’m leaving.’ And the tornado must have been right behind us because actually the back of my truck lifted right up. But we were able to leave there,” Forcier said.

Years ago, she started a Facebook group called Tip of the Mitt Lost Pets, as a way for owners to reunite with their furry friends.

“We had so many calls about people and because Facebook is such a way to get it out there, what have you. We wanted to provide a group where people could actually post pictures of their lost pets,” Forcier said.

After the tornado hit, she focused on feeding people first, but the storm also displaced pets.

“And then we thought, ‘what about these animals?’ And the animal posts started to show up, show up on Tip of the Mitt Lost Pets,” Forcier said.

She hopped into action with the help of Dr. Amanda Zoerner, from Pet Well Mobile Vet, and her friends Nancy, Nicole, and Heather.

“It was sad, and -- but the joy you got when you got, ‘oh my gosh, is this phantom?’ ‘Is this checkers?’ ‘Is this baby girl?’ ‘Is this sky?’ I mean, was amazing,” Forcier said.

The team has found more than 150 animals. They received 18 kittens in the last 24 hours alone.

“Ideally, we would like to have foster homes, shelter. They’re all going to be spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped,” Forcier said.

The group still has plenty of live traps around Gaylord. They check them every two hours, nearly around the clock.

If you want to foster or adopt the unhoused animals, you can reach out to Amanda Zoerner at amandazoerner@gmail.com.

