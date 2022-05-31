Higher education enrollment down statewide

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – A national report found colleges across the country are seeing a decline in enrollment.

Mid-Michigan is no exception, but one local college says it’s managed to increase enrollment during this challenging time.

“So enrollment at colleges and universities is pretty complex right now,” said Matt Miller, Mid-Michigan College vice-president of student services.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, the number of students enrolling in college has declined throughout the country. For Michigan, that number took a sharp turn downward to 15 percent, with a 20 percent drop in four-year public universities.

“Students who might usually go to a college or university and may be choosing to go into the job market right now and delaying what will be that higher education that will get them to where they really want to be in their career,” Miller said.

Miller said a decrease in the number of students graduating from high school and the effects of the pandemic are some reasons for the decline.

“We know that students are very resilient during the pandemic, taking a lot of classes online, they’re still doing that. But that might have some kind of factor into it too,” Miller said.

But Mid-Michigan College is bucking the trend and has increased its enrollment.

“A lot of that is attributed to the fact we’re trying to do new programs. We’re trying to work a lot with the K-12 partners that we have so that students who might want to do dual enrollment or want to take some classes while they’re in high school, or those adults who want to come back,” Miller said.

Miller also credits Michigan’s Reconnect and Futures for Frontliner’s scholarship programs and the conversations around the cost of higher education as possible factors for the increase in the college’s enrollment.

“Students are really looking at what they’re getting for their dollar and recognizing the value of community colleges for sure,” Miller said.

The report shows Michigan outpaced the national 4.7 percent decline in spring enrollment and was the only state to see a double-digit decrease of 15.5 percent.

