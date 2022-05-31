Hot Tuesday with bright skies, tracking rain and storm chances this evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Nice weather came in just in time for the Memorial Day weekend, it sure did give the area a taste of summer! We continue on the hot streak for one more day today, then an incoming cold front cools us down and brings rain and storm chances this evening. Some of these storms will be strong and could potentially reach the severe level, though most should still be able to stay below that level.

Today

The morning is starting off on quite a warm note, around 70 degrees for most locations around the area. Skies are mostly clear and roadways are dry, you should have no issues at the bus stop and on your morning drive! We warm up quickly again today with mostly sunny skies during the daytime, temperatures will be in the lower 80s by noon and many locations will soar up to around 90 this afternoon. Our northern counties should check in around the same temperatures as Monday as a slightly earlier increase clouds will be just enough to keep temperatures from reaching right up to 90 degrees. The southwest wind will pick up just like Monday, gusts will reach up to 25 mph with a sustained wind from 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will be hot again Tuesday with many locations reaching 90. The heat index will stay in the lower 90s with some humidity factored in. (WNEM)

Evening & Tonight

Our big weather headline is the chance of rain and storms this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire TV5 viewing area under a slight risk (2 out of 5, scattered) for severe weather. With the heating of the day, we may manage to get a few showers to pop up around dinnertime, though with a “capped” atmosphere (the air is warmer aloft, so rising motions are muted), this chance of a few earlier showers is low. If we do get some of these showers to pop earlier, then a lot of our storm fuel will be used up. This would reduce the severe weather chance heading into the overnight.

If these showers pop-up near dinner, a lot of storm fuel will be used up, and severe weather chances would be reduced. (WNEM)

If that doesn’t happen and we’re fully dry through the evening, then our severe chance has a better opportunity to hold into the late-evening and overnight. Another key point to all of this is the ETA of the cold front. With it coming in overnight near midnight, the atmosphere will naturally be cooling off already. With a little bit of storm fuel still around and the forcing of the cold front, we should still be able to see showers and storms firing up at the very least. Gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain can be expected out of any storms this evening.

As the cold front moves through near midnight, showers and storms will fire. These are the storms which could possible reach the severe level. (WNEM)

Lows will settle to around 66 degrees with a southwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Wednesday

Rain leaves fairly quick Wednesday morning, though the early risers may still be able to see some activity ongoing early tomorrow. Roadways will be damp from where we had rain move through overnight, but they will dry out through the morning. Highs will be cooler behind the cold front, only up to around 76 degrees (closer to 70-72 up north), but mostly sunny skies will return for the afternoon.

The rest of the workweek is quiet weather-wise, give it a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.