Landfill work begins in search for Detroit-area teenager

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — An extraordinary search began Tuesday as authorities at a landfill try to find the remains of a missing Detroit-area teenager.

The first phase, which could last two weeks, involves removing 20 feet of material, building a road and constructing a deck to inspect the waste, police said.

Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, was last seen on Jan. 4.

Investigators believe Zion is dead and that her body was put in a Dumpster, whose contents eventually were dumped at a landfill in Macomb County’s Lenox Township.

“Searchers will be looking to recover Zion’s remains and any evidence regarding her disappearance,” police said.

The Detroit Police Department is leading the search with assistance from other law enforcement groups.

Zion’s cousin is in prison for lying to police during the investigation. He is a suspect in her disappearance.