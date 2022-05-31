Advertisement

Man slain, 6 people wounded during shooting in Benton Harbor

A 19-year-old man has been killed and six other people were wounded during a shooting at a club and liquor store in southwestern Michigan’s Benton Harbor
Police lights
Police lights(WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been killed and six other people were wounded during a shooting at a club and liquor store in southwestern Michigan’s Benton Harbor.

Benton Harbor public safety officers responding to reports of multiple gunshots saw a large number of people in the area about 2:30 a.m. Monday, the police department said in a release.

Marlon Bowman was shot multiple times in his chest and died, police said.

The wounded were treated at an area hospital.

Officers found multiple shell casings of various calibers, but none of the people at the scene of the shooting have come forward to give statements to police, the department said.

A $2,000 reward was being offered for information that leads to the identification and arrest of anyone involved in the shooting, police said.

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
Sheriff: Motive still unknown in killing of 3 kids, mother
Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.
Courts have lawsuits from 3 Republicans barred from ballot
Larry Nassar faces more than 100 years in jail. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
No charges for agents in botched Larry Nassar probe
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford students walk out to support Robb school in Texas