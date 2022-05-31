Motorcyclist in critical condition after Memorial Day hit-and-run

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in the city of Flint.

It happened on Monday, May 30 at 10:24 p.m. in the area of W. Stewart Avenue and Winona Street.

The victim was traveling west on W. Stewart Avenue on a Honda motorcycle when she was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle, according to the on-scene investigation.

The unidentified vehicle fled the scene and has not been located, according to the Flint Police Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. It’s unclear if alcohol or drugs are also a factor, police said.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.