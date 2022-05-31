Officials concerned about recent suspicious fires in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Over the last few weeks in the city of Saginaw, multiple fires have suspiciously started in the same area, which is now igniting an investigation.

The Saginaw Dire Department has been busy for the past week and a half as they battled not one, but three fires in downtown.

“It’s coincidental that yes, we had three fires within the last week in this area. They’re still under investigation. It’s too early yet to see what any origin or causes. But that’s what the team is here today,” said Saginaw Fire Department Fire Marshall Derron Suchodolski.

Fires to a vacant house on North Fifth Avenue, a vacant commercial building on East Genesee Avenue, and another vacant commercial building on the corner of Lapeer and Weadock Avenues caused so much damage the buildings were either destroyed or have to be torn town.

These fires have officials concerned.

City of Saginaw Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls said the fires are an adding issues the city does not need right now.

“I’m really disturbed about that. And I hope whoever is doing it get caught because we do not need these fires in the city of Saginaw,” Balls said. “To have something like arsons going on, we can attract any business like this if we got arsonists going around here in our city.”

Saginaw Fire Marshall Derron Suchodolski said are coincidental but putting the community at risk.

“We’ll figure out what happened. We’ll find out who did it we’re gonna find you. So, it may take a little bit of time, but we’ll get you,” Suchodolski said.

The Saginaw Fire Department is working with the Michigan State Police, the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to investigate the fires.

