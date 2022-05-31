Advertisement

Owosso man dies in Memorial Day motorcycle crash

(WIFR)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Windsor Township, Mich. (WNEM) - An Owosso man lost his life Monday night after the motorcycle he was riding lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Aaron Andrew Gorden, 49, of Owosso, was traveling westbound on I-96 near Creyts Road in Windsor Township on a motorcycle when he lost control and crashed into a ditch about 10:10 p.m., according to the Michigan State Police.

After police arrived, Gorden was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Gorden was not wearing a helmet, police said.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said, adding low tire pressure may be a possible factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

