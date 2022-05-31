Police officer, driver injured in crash

SHIELDS, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured in an officer-involved crash in Saginaw County on Monday.

It happened at 10:15 p.m. on May 30 in Shields.

A Thomas Township police officer was traveling south on N. River Road when they crossed Gratiot Road and were struck by a Chevrolet Cobalt, Thomas Township Police Chief Al Fong said.

The Chevrolet Cobalt was driven by a 20-year-old woman who was traveling eastbound on Gratiot. The woman and the officer both received minor injuries, Fong said.

N. River Road had a flashing red light while Gratiot Road had a flashing yellow light at the time of the crash, Fong said.

The crash is under investigation by the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

