Police: Suspect in custody after fleeing scene of domestic violence call

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 23-year-old man is in custody after running from the scene of a domestic violence call, according to the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to an aggravated domestic violence call. Police said the man fled the scene before the 911 call was made.

Police found the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. The suspect was found and taken into custody, according to police.

He is currently lodged at the county jail. Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has information, they can call the anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.

