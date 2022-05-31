Scattered storms possible tonight, low risk for severe storms

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a similar day to Memorial Day around Mid-Michigan on our Tuesday, with plenty of sun through the first part of the day and temperatures surging near 90 in our warmest location.

Although dry weather is expected most of the evening, we are keeping an eye on the possibility of thunderstorms that are expected to arrive later tonight. While most are not expected to be severe, our chances for severe weather aren’t completely zero either.

This Evening & Overnight

Regardless of storm intensity, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible along a cold front moving in late tonight. (WNEM)

Showers and thunderstorms are expected regardless of their intensity tonight, so you’ll still have an opportunity for rain, even if storms stay sub-severe. However, the coverage should remain fairly spotty through the first half of the evening, so if you have outdoor plans, don’t cancel them yet. Have a plan if something develops over your location, but most should be just fine. The better chance would be late tonight into the overnight hours.

Track any rain with our Interactive Radar.

Our best chance for any severe weather is expected to be between 9 PM and 4 AM. Late evening is typically not a great time for severe weather, and this could be a big limiting factor for tonight as the best ingredients will diminishing as we lose the heating of the day. Because of this, most storms that develop tonight are not expected to reach severe criteria.

Severe storms are possible tonight, but it's a low risk. The Storm Prediction Center has trimmed most of our viewing area out of the Slight Risk with the afternoon update. (WNEM)

Even so, there may be just enough juice here and there with a cold front passing through the area late tonight to get a couple of storms close or over the hump to become severe. If that occurs, damaging winds and hail would be the main threat. We are in a Marginal Risk for severe storms in most of the TV5 viewing area.

Overnight lows will be mild once again tonight, with most areas in the 60s for Wednesday morning. Winds will go from the southwest to westerly direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday

A few showers will be possible early Wednesday morning, but most of the showers are expected to exit the area by 8 AM. Anything that lingers beyond that is expected to be in our southeasterly areas and shouldn’t last much longer than that.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon are expected to be much cooler than the last few days. Some areas may hit their high at midnight. (WNEM)

Behind the front, skies are expected to clear out a bit into the afternoon. High temperatures will be tricky on Wednesday, with some areas technically hitting their high at midnight. However, we expected mostly low to middle 70s by the typical time in the afternoon. Winds from the west will turn northerly, and be a bit variable from the northeast to northwest.

Dry weather should stick around for Wednesday evening, with overnight lows falling eventually into the 40s and 50s for Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.