Troopers investigating several Memorial Day weekend crashes in Tuscola Co.

TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police responded to several crashes in Tuscola County this weekend while travelers were on the road for the Memorial Day weekend.

Troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Cedar Run Road near Hoppe Road in Elmwood Township on Monday, May 30 at 4:28 p.m. A 2007 Harley Davidson was heading south on Cedar Run and failed to navigate the curve, MSP said.

The driver, a 73-year-old man from Imlay City, lost control and entered the ditch, police said. The motorcyclist refused medical treatment.

Troopers responded to five crashes on Sunday. At 8 p.m., an 18-year-old man from Cass City was driving an ATV in a wooded area on private property in Novesta Township.

Police said the driver hit a tree root, lost control, and the ATV overturned. The driver was taken by a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Another ATV crash happened in Akron Township on Sheridan Road near Dickerson Road at 3:05 p.m. A 34-year-old woman from Akron stopped at the stop sign at Sheridan Road.

The driver went through the intersection but did not see a westbound vehicle and the two vehicles collided, MSP said. The westbound vehicle was driven by a 45-year-old woman from Akron.

Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene. The 34-year-old woman was cited for failing to yield.

Early Sunday morning, a driver was ejected from his vehicle after a rollover crash in Fremont Township. At 2:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man from Columbiaville was traveling north on Leix Road in a 2017 Mazda.

The vehicle ran off the road into the west ditch, striking a mailbox, police said. The Mazda then continued through the Leix and O’Brien Road intersection and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said. He was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital out of the area for treatment. While the crash is still under investigation, drugs and or alcohol may have been factors in the crash, police said.

On Saturday at 5:20 p.m., troopers were sent to a crash on Hart Road at Traux Road in Tuscola Township. A 76-year-old woman from Vassar was traveling east on Traux Road in a 2014 Buick.

Police said she failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2005 Audi, driven by a 49-year-old man from Vassar. Both drivers refused medical treatment at the scene.

