AM rain chances, trending drier for the PM Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re tracking chances for showers and thunderstorms to start your Wednesday. Past this morning, rain chances will stay low until the weekend.

Behind a cold front, temperatures will stay warm, but not as hot from this past weekend. We also say goodbye to the higher humidity values for several days.

Here’s a look at your latest forecast!

Today & Tonight

We’re expecting more scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms throughout the morning hours. This development will be along a cold front moving in from the west this morning. Track the rain across the region with our Interactive Radar! If you manage to dodge the rain, mostly cloudy skies will be likely this morning.

Trends for decreasing clouds will be more likely later this afternoon into the evening hours behind a passing cold front.

Highs later this afternoon will only reach back into the 70s. 60s closer to the lakeshore. Winds from the west to the north around 5-15 mph.

Increasing clouds later this evening into tonight. Could have a few showers trying to sneak in later into Thursday morning. Lows tonight drop back near 50.

Extended Forecast

Thursday will have the chance for a few showers in the AM. Most stay dry. Drier for the PM. Highs back near 70.

Friday is looking brighter with more sunshine. Highs back in the 70s.

The weekend is looking split at this point with Saturday staying mostly dry. Rain chances will return for Sunday. As of now, no washouts are expected. Stayed tuned for updates on more specific rain chances for the weekend.

Next week may have a larger system to deal with. Monday will still hold the greatest rain chances over the next 7 days. give it a check on the full 7-Day Forecast!

