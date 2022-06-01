Advertisement

Bay City police searching for missing 13-year-old

Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney
Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney(Bay City Public Safety Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City Public Safety Department needs your help while officers search for a missing teen.

Jadyn Sara Jean Vagts-Loney, 13, was last seen on Sunday, May 30 in the 600 block of N. McLellan Street in Bay City wearing a blue shirt with a picture of a bear on it and camouflaged shorts, police said.

Jadyn is described as 5′4″, 75 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be riding a white BMX bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Bay City Public Safety Department at 989-892-8571.

