Cooler Thursday, pleasant end to the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a noisy night in parts of Mid-Michigan, things have been a bit more calm today around the TV5 viewing area.

Showers have largely stayed to our south and although the clouds have been a bit more stubborn to leave, we’re starting to see things get a bit brighter in places this evening. Even more improvement is expected on Thursday and it should be a pleasant end to the shortened workweek for many!

This Evening & Overnight

Despite any lingering clouds, dry weather is expected as we work through the evening tonight. Skies should clear out a bit this evening, but they’ll likely fill back in with clouds late tonight and early tomorrow. Simply put, skies will be a bit variable.

In addition to avoiding any wet weather with that cloud cover, it will also prevent our temperatures from falling too far, even as cold air settles in behind the cold front that passed through overnight. Expect mostly a mix of middle 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning. It should be a very comfortable night for sleeping!

Thursday

A system scooting by to our south should pass far enough to our south to keep widespread showers out of our region. However, it appears we’re at least close enough to put a slight chance in the forecast for early Thursday morning along our southern counties and slightly north of there (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiawassee).

We should avoid showers in most areas on Thursday. But a system passes by close enough to our south to include a small chance of showers in our Thursday AM forecast. (WNEM)

These showers, if they do develop, should be very light and wouldn’t last very long. There’s a chance any dry air that moves in tonight could dry most of it up before it reaches the ground, even if it passes overhead.

Behind today's cold front, we should be a bit cooler than Wednesday. (WNEM)

Beyond that small chance, dry weather is expected and any overnight clouds should thin out during the day, with plenty of sun expected for the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures on Thursday should be cooler with a mix of 60s and low 70s. Winds will be northwesterly around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Dry weather keeps on rolling through Thursday evening and overnight, with overnight lows falling into the 40s and low 50s once again.

Friday

Mostly sunny skies can be expected as we wrap up the workweek, with no issues as we finish up the week. Friday evening plans are expected to be dry, following a day with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Highs should manage to reach a few degrees higher on Friday. (WNEM)

Rain chances should hold off on Friday night and much of Saturday, before our next chance for rain returns Saturday evening. Although it’s worth noting that chance has been tough to pin down with specific timing, so stay tuned for forecast adjustments.

