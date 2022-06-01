DNR, MSP attack wild fires from the air

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – State agencies are utilizing helicopter units to help battle against forest fires in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

It is part of a cooperative effort between the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Michigan State Police.

Earlier this month, a state police UH-1 “Huey” helicopter was used to help fight a wild fire. The helicopter filled a 320-gallon collapsible bucket, owned by the DNR, to carry water from a Michigan lake back to the fire area. The water was then released to calm the flames, the DNR said.

The bucket is commonly referred to by it’s trade name, “Bambi Bucket.” The name bares no relation to the famed Disney deer, and is instead the result of a joke by inventor Don Arney that stuck, according to the DNR.

“It’s another important tool in the toolbox when it come to fighting fires,” said Dan Laux, fire section manager for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “The Bambi Bucket can help in the early stages of a fire to keep it manageable, keep it small, especially in an area that’s hard to access.”

For forest fires that burn particularly hot, dropping water can cool it enough to make the environment more bearable for crews on the ground to get closer safely.

“We’ve worked with the DNR for years on different projects within aviation and outside of aviation, and this is further expanding the cooperation between the two agencies,” said Lt. Patrick Lawrence, chief pilot for the Michigan State Police Aviation Unit.

The idea was presented in 2016 to the state police by former DNR fire section leader Jim Fisher and pilot Bill Green, both have since retired. The state police acquired a helicopter through federal military surplus. A crew of three people is required to fly with the bucket – the pilot, a radio communicator, and a bucket operator. The bucket was acquired by the DNR for about $25,000, and was purchased with federal grant money.

“This was a great opportunity to utilize existing aerial resources within the state for wildfire suppression. Michigan State Police and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ programs saw the mutual benefit of working together to protect natural resources, life and property during wildfire events. The addition of the Bambi Bucket adds to the long history of collaboration between the two agencies,” said Kevin Jacobs, DNR aviation manager.

On days with high fire danger, the state police helicopter flies from its base in Lansing and goes into stand-by in Roscommon. From there, the crew can respond quickly to situations in the northern Lower Peninsula.

“We want to support both agencies where it makes sense, and this is absolutely an arena where working together is good for the people of Michigan and good for both agencies,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence flew the first mission on May 9 to assist in containing a fire that had broken out south of Kirtland Community College’s Roscommon campus.

“It felt good to support the guys on the ground and help them get the fire under control,” Lawrence said.

Laux revealed a second mission on May 14 near Grayling was also effective.

“It was a huge save in keeping that fire under 20 acres,” Laux said.

In 2022, the DNR has worked to suppress 138 fires covering over 2,900 acres across the state.

