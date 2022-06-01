Flint police asking community for help to keep city safe

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother is dead, and a child is wounded following a shooting in Flint Wednesday morning.

It is one of the many shootings plaguing the Vehicle City recently.

Over the last several days, Flint has seen five shootings that sent five people to the hospital, and left one person dead.

“We’ve been preparing for it for several months now. In fact, we’ve initiated initiatives two months ago to prepare for the summer,” Flint Police Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.

Booth said the department is increasing the number of officers on the ground during peak hours and analyzing crime patterns to determine where to deploy resources.

He said the weekend time frame is a top concern because of the large number of activities that take place across Flint.

“We want people to come and to have fun. We want them to take part in the activities that are going on in the city of Flint, but we want them to do it in a safe manner and we want them to do it in a law-abiding manner,” Booth said.

He said the police department cannot keep the community safe on its own. He said residents throughout Flint need to do their part to help fight against criminal activity.

“We need the aid of every citizen in the city of Flint. If you see something, first and foremost, say something, report it to the police. Because oftentimes, things happen. We’re not there when they do happen. But someone sometimes, in many cases, sees something that can provide us great evidence to solving these crimes,” Booth said.

He said if everyone does their part to keep the community safe, they will see a reduction in violent crimes in the city of Flint.

“Those actors of crime will continue to operate until they see that the community at large, as a whole, wants change and demand it. Then and only then can we be successful at this. We need partners in this fight,” Booth said.

The recent shootings are currently under investigation. If you have any information, contact police or Crime Stoppers.

