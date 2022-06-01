Former corrections officer, Flint officer charged with CSC bound over for trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two law enforcement officers in Genesee County accused of sexual assault have been bound over to circuit court.

Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were in court on Tuesday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary examination in front of Judge William Crawford.

No word yet on when the defendants’ next court date in Genesee County Circuit Court. Both of them are charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

They’re accused in the rape of two women at Tierney’s home in December. Each of them denied the accusation.

