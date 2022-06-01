Houghton Lake woman wins $100K playing lottery

HOUGHTON LAKE, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Houghton Lake won a $100,000 playing the Michigan Lottery.

Bonnie Zabel, 54, won the prize playing the Daily Spin to Win free-play prize. She matched the winning numbers and the Powerball in the May 16 drawing for a $50,000 prize. The prize was doubled thanks to the Power Play.

“I logged on to my account to do my Daily Spin to Win spin and won an online bonus, so I decided to use it towards the purchase of some Powerball tickets,” Zabel said. “The next morning, I had two emails from the Lottery. One was notifying me that I’d won a $4 prize, and the other was a prize notification I had never seen before. I logged on to my account and that’s when I saw my balance was $100,004. I woke my husband up right away to tell him the good news!”

Zabel visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills and save the rest.

