Isabella Co. road closed after semi crashes into overpass

Broken Windshield Crime Scene
Broken Windshield Crime Scene(stock)
By Chandler Pawloski
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) – Vernon Road is temporarily closed in Isabella County after a semi-truck hit the overpass Wednesday morning.

The road is closed between Mission and Isabella.

The semi was hauling an excavator when it hit the Vernon Road overpass, causing damage, Isabella County Central Dispatch said.

Road crews were assessing the damage. The Isabella County Road Commission said it will know more after the Michigan Department of Transportation performs an inspection on the damage.

