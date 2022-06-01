Legislation proposed to boost number of skilled trades workers

(WNEM) - Skilled trades jobs are in high demand, but they often go unfilled due to a lack of workers.

That’s why state lawmakers are hoping to entice more people into skilled trades by expanding who’s eligible for a program that helps pay for their education.

The Michigan Reconnect initiative enables people to earn an associate degree or skilled trade certificate at a deep discount.

Right now, it’s for people 25 and older, but new legislation would change that.

Republican State Representative Ben Frederick of Owosso co-sponsored the legislation with Lansing Democrat Sarah Anthony.

“As we’ve seen in the last couple of years a lot of disruption for people in their careers and education pathways, so a proposal came forward about a temporary expansion to 21- to 24-year-olds to account for the last couple of years of disruption,” Frederick said. “I’m favorable towards that.”

He is optimistic about its chances.

“We were leads on the house side three years ago in establishing the program, we had a lot of co-sponsors come from both sides of the aisle, so we’re looking for a hearing from the appropriation committee soon,” Frederick said.

The state said professional trades account for more than 545,000 jobs in the state and there will be about 47,000 new job openings each year through 2026.

