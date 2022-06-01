Mid-Michigan woman calling for change after her sister became re-addicted to opioids

ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WNEM) - A St. Louis woman is blaming the health care system after a hospital prescribed her sister pain medication when she warned doctors about past narcotic abuse. Jennifer Friend’s sister was previously addicted to opioids after she got in a bad accident more than a decade ago. She got sober two years ago but is now addicted again.

“She ran up to me, gave me flowers, gave me a hug, and asked for some Vicodin,” said Jennifer Friend.

Friend did not want to go through this again.

“And my heart sunk. And I knew, I knew what was happening, right now,” Friend said.

Friend’s sister returned to what those in recovery programs call “active illness temporarily” -- relapse.

“I spoke to her on the phone, she was so, so happy. And I could tell she was a little bit loopy from the pain medicine. But that’s the last lucid conversation I had with her,” Friend said.

A couple weeks ago, Friend’s sister slipped a disc in her back and ended up in the emergency room. Friend said her sister told the doctors she abused morphine before, but they gave her medicine for the pain again and sent her home.

“And I would like to just relay the message to health care, to the physicians, if you have somebody in-patient who’s going to be discharged, please discharge to an addictive person who’s had a narcotic reintroduced to their system,” Friend said.

16 years ago, Friend’s sister was in a rollover crash and injured her back and neck. The doctors gave her morphine tablets to take home and she ended up addicted for 14 years.

“She was in a horrible, physical shape, emotional and mental shape, horrid,” Friend said.

Kyle Hanshaw is a coach for Peer 360 Recovery Alliance, a nonprofit support group.

“We got people coming in all the time that are in need of support. We have unfortunately attend way too many funerals every year, and it’s all thanks to this opioid, opiate epidemic,” Hanshaw said.

He said he has seen this situation before. There are some programs that are working with med students to prevent it, but not enough.

“It is something that we’ve kind of known to be an issue in the past, is doctors and other medical professionals, kind of not being as educated on the opiate epidemic as we would like them to be,” Hanshaw said.

Hanshaw himself is in long term recovery and nine years sober. He said he just needed someone to understand. Friend is now learning that same lesson.

“So, for years, I just was angry with her. There was just, tore apart. It tore, it tore everything apart. There are no -- I don’t know if her son will ever speak to her again, I don’t know,” Friend said.

Friend said her sister was amazing when she was in recovery by helping everyone out. Now, she hopes the health care system adds more addiction centers and prevents people like her sister from falling through the cracks in the first place.

“The effects of this have lasted a lifetime. So, it’s very devastating to a family,” Friend said.

Right now, Friend’s sister is in withdrawal, sitting in the Gratiot County Jail. She is being held on domestic violence charges. Friend said that would have never happened if not for the drugs.

